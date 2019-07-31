Thursday, Aug. 1
Today is the 213th day of 2019 and the 42nd day of summer.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1834, Britain abolished slavery in all of its colonies.
In 1876, Colorado was admitted as the 38th U.S. state.
In 1957, the United States and Canada announced the formation of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).
In 1966, ex-Marine Charles Whitman opened fire from a tower at the University of Texas at Austin, killing 14 people and wounding 32.
In 2007, a highway bridge in Minneapolis collapsed over the Mississippi River, killing 13 and injuring 145.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: William Clark (1770-1838), explorer; Francis Scott Key (1779-1843), poet/lawyer; Herman Melville (1819-1891), author; Dom DeLuise (1933-2009), actor/comedian; Yves Saint Laurent (1936-2008), fashion designer; Jerry Garcia (1942-1995), singer-songwriter; Coolio (1963- ), rapper; Sam Mendes (1965- ), film director; Jason Momoa (1979- ), actor; Max Carver (1988- ), actor; Madison Bumgarner (1989- ), baseball player.
TODAY’S FACT: “Video Killed the Radio Star” by the Buggles was the first music video aired on MTV when the network launched on this day in 1981.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1936, the Olympic Games opened in Berlin before a crowd of 100,000 spectators.
