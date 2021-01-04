Tuesday, Jan. 5

Today is the fifth day of 2021 and the 16th day of winter.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1781, British naval forces led by Brig. Gen. Benedict Arnold captured and burned Richmond, Virginia.

In 1914, Ford Motor Co. raised basic wages from $2.40 for a nine-hour day to $5 for an eight-hour day.

In 1933, construction began on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco Bay.

In 1957, President Dwight D. Eisenhower announced that the U.S. would intervene militarily and economically at the request of other nations in response to the spread of communism.

In 2005, the dwarf planet Eris was discovered.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: King Camp Gillette (1855-1932), safety razor inventor; George Reeves (1914-1959), actor; Jane Wyman (1917-2007), actress; Walter Mondale (1928- ), former U.S. vice president; Alvin Ailey (1931-1989), dancer/choreographer; Robert Duvall (1931- ), actor; Umberto Eco (1932-2016), author/philosopher; Juan Carlos (1938- ), former king of Spain; Diane Keaton (1946- ), actress; Clancy Brown (1959- ), actor; Bradley Cooper (1975- ), actor; January Jones (1978- ), actress.