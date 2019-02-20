Thursday, Feb. 21
Today is the 52nd day of 2019 and the 63rd day of winter.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1842, John Greenough received the first U.S. patent for a sewing machine.
In 1848, Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels published “The Communist Manifesto.”
In 1965, Malcolm X was assassinated by three members of the Nation of Islam at the Audubon Ballroom in New York City.
In 1972, Richard Nixon became the first U.S. president to visit China while in office.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Leo Delibes (1836-1891), composer; Anais Nin (1903-1977), author; John Rawls (1921-2002), philosopher; Sam Peckinpah (1925-1984), film director; Erma Bombeck (1927-1996), humorist; David Geffen (1943- ), record producer/filmmaker; Tyne Daly (1946- ), actress; Alan Rickman (1946-2016), actor; William Petersen (1953- ), actor; Kelsey Grammer (1955- ), actor; Mary Chapin Carpenter (1958- ), singer-songwriter; Chuck Palahniuk (1962- ), author; David Foster Wallace (1962-2008), author; Jennifer Love Hewitt (1979- ), actress; Jordan Peele (1979- ), actor; Ellen Page (1987- ), actress; Sophie Turner (1996- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: The first issue of The New Yorker was published on this day in 1925.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1948, race car driver Bill France and various members of the auto racing community formed the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR).
TODAY’S QUOTE: “The truth will set you free. But not until it is finished with you.” — David Foster Wallace, “Infinite Jest”
