Free agent defensive lineman David Irving has been suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.
Irving was suspended the first four games of each of the past two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. The 25-year-old is set to be an unrestricted free agent after playing just two games on a one-year contract as a restricted free agent in 2018, his fourth year with Dallas.
The first suspension for Irving at the start of 2017 was for violating the league's policy on performance enhancers. Last year's four-game ban was for a substance-abuse violation.
Irving's suspension was announced Friday, three days after Dallas teammate Randy Gregory received his fourth substance-abuse suspension. Gregory's suspension is indefinite as well.
