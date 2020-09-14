David Walace Loughney

September 29, 1937—September 8, 2020

David Wallace Loughney, of St. Anthony, Idaho, passed away at the age of 82 on September 8, 2020.

He was born September 29, 1937 in Logan, Utah as the fourth child and only son to Wallace Alvin Fjelsted Loughney and Lucile Scholes Loughney. His mother passed that same day with his father passing several weeks later. At the age of 2 he was sent to be raised by his mother’s sister Abbey Godfrey and H.E. Godfrey in Snake River, Idaho.

After serving a two year mission to French speaking Canada, David met and was married to JoAnn Southworth on August 5, 1960, in the Idaho Falls Temple.

After many careers and moves, including three years teaching for the church educational system in Western Samoa, and raising 11 children, he retired from teaching in Nevada and David and JoAnn served several missions , the first one to Costa Rica for two years.

He is survived by his children Junell Williams, Delbert Wallace (Leigh) Loughney, Wynn (Irma) Loughney, Lonny (Belen) Loughney, Thomas (Melissa) Loughney, Delwyn (Lisa) Loughney, Todd (Amy) Loughney, Dwain (Amy) Loughney, Abbie (Jay) Duffy, Jenny (Dennis) Price; a son in law Thomas Martin; 51 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren; and his sister Margaret Lent Bowman.