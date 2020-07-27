× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ATCHISON, Kan -- Benedictine College has recognized those students who have distinguished themselves academically during the last semester. Elizabeth Andreozzi of Elko was recently named to the Dean's List for the spring semester, which ended May 16, 2020.

Any full time student carrying a minimum of 12 hours and a perfect 4.0 grade point average through the spring term is named to the President's list. Full time students with 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 are named to the Dean's List.

Of the 1,935 students on campus for 2019-2020 academic year, 197 made the President's List and 546 made the Dean's List.

Founded in 1858, Benedictine College is a Catholic, Benedictine, residential, liberal arts college located on the bluffs above the Missouri River in Atchison, Kansas.

--

AURORA, Ill. -- Aurora University has named Sarah Isaacs of West Wendover to the Dean's List for the spring 2020 semester.

Isaacs is a sophomore majoring in English and history.

The Dean's List recognizes full-time undergraduate students who have earned a 3.6 GPA or higher.

Aurora University is a four-year, private, nonprofit, fully accredited higher education institution that serves approximately 6,000 undergraduate and graduate students across more than 50 majors and programs.

