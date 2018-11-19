Dear Readers: In the spirit of Thanksgiving, I would like to thank all of you — my readers. I particularly want to single out those of you who have reached out by offering your questions and opinions. Without you, the column would not be possible. To celebrate this special day, I’d like to share one of my favorite poems, because it helps remind us that noticing the simple pleasures of life brings us the most joy.
“We Thank Thee,” by Ralph Waldo Emerson
For flowers that bloom about our feet,
Father, we thank Thee.
For tender grass so fresh, so sweet,
Father, we thank Thee.
For the song of bird and hum of bee,
For all things fair we hear or see,
Father in heaven, we thank Thee.
For blue of stream and blue of sky,
Father, we thank Thee.
For pleasant shade of branches high,
Father, we thank Thee.
For fragrant air and cooling breeze,
For beauty of the blooming trees,
Father in heaven, we thank Thee.
For this new morning with its light,
Father, we thank Thee.
For rest and shelter of the night,
Father, we thank Thee.
For health and food, for love and friends,
For everything Thy goodness sends,
Father in heaven, we thank Thee.
Dear Annie: I work in a large home improvement store. Customers are bringing their dogs into the store with more and more frequency.
I have turned down many aisles and been faced with dogs, from very large to very small — some leashed, some not. One time, a small loose dog crawled into a display, and the owner wanted me to get it out.
I work while seated at a desk. One customer’s unleashed dog was at my feet, when a second dog came into the area and charged, resulting in a scuffle at my feet.
Another time, a large dog was at my shoulder peering at my computer with me.
I thought my situation was ridiculous, but then another employee was bitten badly by a very large dog. She was walking past and was bitten on her finger, which resulted in her getting many stitches.
I find dog owners to be irresponsible. Recently, I was on a group tour of homes. One person brought a dog and, while we were outside, allowed the dog to walk without a leash.
I know it is politically incorrect to not fawn over dogs. Personally, I have had two dogs. I treated them well and took care of them. But people always came first.
— In the Doghouse
Dear In the Doghouse: I love dogs, but that doesn’t mean I think it’s appropriate to let them freely roam everywhere. It’s not safe, for them or for people, as your bitten co-worker can attest. What I don’t understand is why you and the rest of the staff are allowing dogs to roam off leash. Perhaps you could talk to management about installing large signs out front that make your policy on animals in the store clear, whatever it may be.
