DIR announces findings from July 13 initial and follow up compliance checks

In addition to the field observation process, Nevada OSHA continues respond to complaints and referrals regarding face coverings, social distancing, cleaning and disinfection, and other areas of concern related to COVID-19 received by their offices. Nearly 1,300 complaints have been received since mid-March. The majority of these complaints have been resolved through an employer inquiry and response process. In instances where the inquiry process does not provide a satisfactory response or resolution of the complaint, an investigation is opened. A notice of citation and penalty is issued to the business if a violation is found as a result of the investigation.

Since mid-March, Nevada OSHA has issued 98 citations resulting from investigations into COVID-19 related workplace safety complaints received by their offices. Of those, 44 citations have been issued to businesses located in Reno with an average penalty amount of $4,390. Fifty-four citations have been issued to businesses located in Las Vegas with an average penalty amount of $5,880.

Workplace safety concerns can be filed online with Nevada OSHA at www.osha.gov/pls/osha7/eComplaintForm.html.

The Division’s Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS) also offers free consultations to businesses to help them understand and implement the requirements in order to comply with the health and safety guidance and directives for all businesses, and specific requirements for each industry. SCATS can be reached by calling 1-877-4SAFENV.

