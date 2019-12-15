Do you remember ...

The year is rapidly coming to a close, and what a busy year it has been! Elko Daily members can reflect on all of the top stories from 2019 through a series of articles running this week in print and at elkodaily.com.
ELKO – A Wells woman was killed Monday when her car was rear-ended by a semi on U.S. Highway 93.
ELKO – An 18-year-old Elko woman spotted by police riding her bicycle before dawn across the Fifth Street Bridge has been charged with traffic…
ELKO – A new restaurant in downtown Elko will not be allowed to serve beer, after the city council denied its owner a liquor license.
ELKO – A West Wendover man standing in a travel lane on Interstate 80 near Wells was killed when he was struck by a passing car in the dark, a…
The Hycroft gold and silver mine 55 miles west of Winnemucca is ramping up and in production, with a record of decision from the U.S. Bureau o…
ELKO – A Carlin man was arrested this week following an investigation into claims that he encouraged a sexual relationship between a teenage g…
