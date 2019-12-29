9. Drug, cockfighting bust

Three men believed to be selling drugs and conducting a cockfighting were arrested in March after more than 8 pounds of meth and 200 roosters were found at a residence in Osino.

Elko’s Combined Narcotics Task Force led the raid at the Kale Drive home of Jorge Landeros Ruiz, 42. Also arrested were Hector H. Ramirez-de la Torre, 34, and Eduardo Ruiz, 33.

Five hundred chickens, nine dogs and four horses were surrendered to Animal Control, with one horse being in such poor condition that it had to be euthanized by a veterinarian on the scene.

Eduardo Ruiz pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and 10 counts of animal torture in Elko District Court on Oct. 4.

De la Torre and Jorge Landeros Ruiz have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial.

A fourth man, Sheldon J. Olsen, 60, was arrested Oct. 23 following a series of earlier drug deals that apparently led police to the Osino suspects. Olsen was booked on $1 million bail.

