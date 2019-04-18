ELKO — St. Mark Lutheran Church has scheduled its Easter Service at 9 a.m. April 21, with Easter Brunch following services. The church is located at 277 Willow St.
ELKO — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church invites you to join them in Celebrating Easter with several services. Maundy Service is at 6 p.m. April 18. Good Friday Service will be held at 6 p.m. April 19. Easter Service is at 9 a.m. April 21.
ELKO — Easter Services at Calvary Baptist include a Good Friday Service and the Lord’s Supper at 6 p.m. April 19. Easter Gospel Celebration will be from 1 to 3 p.m. April 20 at Southside Elementary. Easter Sunrise Service is at 5:45 a.m. April 21 at Elko Summit (watch for the signs on the Summit.) Easter Worship Service begins at 10:30 a.m. April 21. For more information, call the church office at 738-6840.
SPRINC CREEK – Clover Point 4H, Khoury’s Market and Spring Creek Christian Academy will host an Easter celebration from 9:30-11:30 a.m. April 20 at 568 Spring Valley Court. This event is for children preschool to fifth grade. Festivities include an egg hunt, the Easter Bunny, petting zoo, jump and slide house, face painting and games. Winners of the coloring contest will be posted. Entries must be turned in by April 18.
ELKO — VFW Post 2350 will host the Community Easter Egg Hunt at 1 p.m. on April 21 in the Main City Park. Children ages 1 to 10 are invited to participate in four age groups. There will be eggs marked for prizes ranging from stuffed animals to cash. Don’t be late.
ELKO — Join the Easter celebration services at Elko Assembly of God Church, 700 Front St. (by Southside School). Services are at 9:30 a.m. for Sunday school and 10:30 a.m. for morning worship service. There will be no evening service on Easter.
