ECFU awards scholarships to Elko High School Students

Elko Federal Credit Union, represented by Erin Budak, left and Tracy Beatty, right, presented Elko High School graduates Lilliana Gonzalez and Andrea Orozco, center, with $1,000 scholarships on May 30. 

ELKO – Elko Federal Credit Union awarded two 2019 graduates from Elko High School with a $1,000 scholarship each to help them pursue their goals of continuing education.

EFCU presented the scholarships to Liliana Gonzalez and Andrea Orozco at Elko High School’s year-end award ceremony on May 30.

This is the second year EFCU has provided scholarships to graduating seniors in its service area. Elko Federal Credit Union’s independent scholarship program awards six deserving graduates each with $1,000 scholarships.

The recipients are chosen based on the students’ grade point averages, written essays, letters of recommendation, involvement in extracurricular activities, and more.

The program will continue in 2020 and is open to graduating students of Elko, Spring Creek, and Wells High Schools.

