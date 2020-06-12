Editorial: 'Local' news can happen anywhere

Who wants to see more local news in the Elko Daily?
No one could have predicted how many of our news stories so far in 2020 would come from so far away.
Most of the local stories we have run this year got their start 6,500 miles away in Wuhan, China. More recently, the headlines have been dominated by a tragedy 1,100 miles away in Minneapolis.
It seems the line between local news and global concerns has grown thinner.
When the coronavirus shutdowns began, we were there to report on how businesses were responding. When cases began showing up in Elko County and elsewhere in rural Nevada we started publishing regular counts. We informed readers of the symptoms to watch for, and ways they could protect themselves.
Throughout this major health threat we have reported on other stories of local interest, regardless of whether the topic originated here.
Two slayings captured local headlines when a teenage girl went missing and a Nevada Highway Patrolman was killed in the line of duty in neighboring White Pine County.
When two earthquakes rattled the region from hundreds of miles away, we reported on where they were being felt.
When a plane crashed in remote Elko County, we told readers where it happened and who was killed.
When local residents rallied against gun laws and called for the governor to be recalled, we were there.
When the first cannabis dispensary opened in Elko, we talked to the tribal members who got it started.
When controversial issues came up, such as transgender accommodations in schools and a sharp rise in county tax assessments, we explained what was going on.
When businesses like the massive new Komatsu Equipment Co. opened in Elko, we took readers on a virtual tour.
And the year isn’t even half over.
Much more local news lies ahead. How will the “City of Festivals” fare in pandemic that has prevented large gatherings? What impact will the recession have on gold prices and the region’s primary industry? How will children stay safe when classes resume at local schools?
Another question on the minds of people at the Elko Daily is, how will we keep up with all of the local news that our readers want and expect?
This is where everyone who cares about the community can help. We know there are plenty of topics out there that haven’t gotten the attention they deserve. “Local news” is anything that you, the reader, see as an important part of your life and lifestyle.
You can help us by letting us know when something of interest happens. You can even play a role by sending us a photo or video link along with your news tip.
Are you involved in activities that you would like to share with others in the community? Do you know someone with a story that inspires you and would likely inspire others? Or maybe you have an interest that you would like to write about yourself, to share with readers.
Our newsroom may have limited hours and a lot of material to cover, but we can boost our local news coverage with your help. Send your ideas to news@elkodaily.com. We promise to listen.
