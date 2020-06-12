Editorial: 'Local' news can happen anywhere

When local residents rallied against gun laws and called for the governor to be recalled, we were there.

When the first cannabis dispensary opened in Elko, we talked to the tribal members who got it started.

When controversial issues came up, such as transgender accommodations in schools and a sharp rise in county tax assessments, we explained what was going on.

When businesses like the massive new Komatsu Equipment Co. opened in Elko, we took readers on a virtual tour.

And the year isn’t even half over.

Much more local news lies ahead. How will the “City of Festivals” fare in pandemic that has prevented large gatherings? What impact will the recession have on gold prices and the region’s primary industry? How will children stay safe when classes resume at local schools?

Another question on the minds of people at the Elko Daily is, how will we keep up with all of the local news that our readers want and expect?

This is where everyone who cares about the community can help. We know there are plenty of topics out there that haven’t gotten the attention they deserve. “Local news” is anything that you, the reader, see as an important part of your life and lifestyle.