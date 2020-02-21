Editorial: Standing up for Nevada’s mining industry

Nevada’s Democrats are preparing to caucus on Saturday, just three days after a blistering debate pitted the major presidential candidates against each other – including one who isn’t even on the ballot here.
By the time they cast their votes Elko County residents will have had a chance to hear from four candidates who held local campaign events, giving rural Nevadans a chance to question their proposals and compare them against the past three years under President Donald Trump.
Former vice president Joe Biden was the first to hold an Elko rally in November, followed by U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders in December and former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg earlier this week. U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar is slated to hold a rally Friday afternoon at the Elko Convention Center.
Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg is not on Nevada’s caucus ballot. That leaves one glaring omission.
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has not campaigned in Elko.
At Wednesday night’s debate in Las Vegas, Jon Ralston of The Nevada Independent called out Warren after questioning the candidates on their plans to address climate change. Renewable energy is undoubtedly a key component in achieving progress on that front.
“The tension here in this state is between people who want renewable energy and people who want conservation on public lands,” Ralston said. “Eighty-five percent of Nevada is managed by the federal government. You have said that you are going to have an executive order that you would stop drilling on public lands, stop mining, which is a huge industry here.
“You gotta have lithium, you gotta have copper for renewable energy,” he added. “How do you do that?"
Indeed, as a Washington Times article pointed out after the debate, “minerals like lithium, cobalt, and copper are required for battery production, which would need to increase to support greater penetration of electric vehicles and large-scale battery storage critical to meeting the ambitious greenhouse gas plans put forth by Warren and her colleagues.”
Currently, 80 percent of the world’s rare-earth mineral supply is controlled by China, the newspaper noted.
Yet, Warren’s idea of banning any new mines on public lands is not a new one. In 2015 the Obama administration clamped a two-year moratorium on new mining claims across 10 million acres in the West, ostensibly to save the sage grouse from extinction. The ban was set to be extended to 20 years, which would have been the beginning of a slow but certain death for northeastern Nevada’s main economic engine.
Fortunately, Donald Trump was elected in 2016 and the proposal was soon dropped. Since then, Trump has been working to roll back excessive regulations that have hampered other economic activity such as ranching on public lands.
Ralston’s question forced Warren to step back a bit from her anti-mining stance:
“If we need to make exceptions because there are specific minerals that we’ve got to have access to, then we locate those and we do it not in a way that is just about the profits of giant industries, but in a way that is sustainable for the environment,” she said.
Warren went on to say that she believes in “science.” Surely, then, she knows that minerals of all kinds play an essential role not only in science but in everyone’s daily lives. One-third of the gold mined worldwide is used in consumer electronics as well as medicine and the aerospace industry.
Warren should also know that today’s mining industry is subjected to thorough environmental review by the federal government and required to perform reclamation of disturbed land.
According to the latest poll from Data for Progress, Warren is running in fifth place among Nevada voters behind Sanders, Biden, Bloomberg and Buttigieg.
Regardless who wins the Democratic nomination, man’s productive use of the West’s natural resources will hang in the balance as national politics seesaw between Democrat and Republican control.
Kudos to Ralston for pointing out that Nevada’s mineral industry has an essential role to play in forging a sustainable global future.