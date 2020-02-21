Editorial: Standing up for Nevada’s mining industry

Nevada’s Democrats are preparing to caucus on Saturday, just three days after a blistering debate pitted the major presidential candidates against each other – including one who isn’t even on the ballot here.

By the time they cast their votes Elko County residents will have had a chance to hear from four candidates who held local campaign events, giving rural Nevadans a chance to question their proposals and compare them against the past three years under President Donald Trump.

Former vice president Joe Biden was the first to hold an Elko rally in November, followed by U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders in December and former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg earlier this week. U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar is slated to hold a rally Friday afternoon at the Elko Convention Center.

Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg is not on Nevada’s caucus ballot. That leaves one glaring omission.

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has not campaigned in Elko.

At Wednesday night’s debate in Las Vegas, Jon Ralston of The Nevada Independent called out Warren after questioning the candidates on their plans to address climate change. Renewable energy is undoubtedly a key component in achieving progress on that front.