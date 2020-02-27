Elkko Bridge Club
Elkko Bridge Club

ELKO – Matt Thiel and Dick Harris won this week’s Elko Bridge Club game.

Gene Farwell and Shane Stahl placed second, and Ilo Sue Wheeler and Linell Bollacker third.

Call IloSue Wheeler at 777-7091 for information on the club.

