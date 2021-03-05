Elko Animal Shelter Pets of the Week

ELKO – Meet the Elko Animal Shelter’s Pets of the Week.

The first is Oliver, No. 46595794, an 11-month-old male, orange and white tabby. He is super people friendly and a bit talkative.

Next is sweet little Chihuahua man, No. 46832979. The shelter is estimating that he is only 6 months old, a little shy to start, but loves to be with people.

Call the Elko Animal Shelter, 777-7333, to make an appointment to meet them. Both boys have wonderful, loving personalities and would be great additions to any family.

Just a reminder, you will need to make an appointment for any activity at the Elko Animal Shelter. If you would like to view the animals available for adoption, please look online: elkocity.com, Departments, Animal Shelter and then choose the animal that you would like to meet. Then, please call 775-777-7333 to book an appointment to meet the cat or dog.

