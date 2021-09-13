 Skip to main content
Elko Bridge Club
ELKO – Pam Briggs and Debbie Thiel won last week’s Elko Bridge Club game.

Shane Stahl and Ilo Sue Wheeler were second, and Matt Thiel and Dick Harris third.

