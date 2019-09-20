ELKO – Coleen Savary and Wanda Jayo won this week’s Elko Bridge Club game.

Wil Moschetti and Shane Stahl were second, Matt Thiel and Dick Harris third, and Debbi Thiel and Pam Briggs fourth.

Call IloSue Wheeler at 777-7091 for information on the club.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments