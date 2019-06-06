ELKO – Coleen Savary and Wanda Jayo won this week’s Elko Bridge Club game.

Gene Farwell and Shane Stahl placed second, Pam Briggs and Dick Harris third, and Jerri Kath and Jim White fourth.

Call IloSue Wheeler at 777-7091 for information on the club.

