ELKO – Gene Farwell and RoseAnne DePalma won this week’s Elko Bridge Club game.

Matt Thiel and Dick Harris tied for second and third place with Gerri Kath and Katy Vosburg. Wanda Jayo and Coleen Savary were fourth.

Call IloSue Wheeler at 777-7091 for information on the club.

