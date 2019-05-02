ELKO – Debbi Thiel and Pam Briggs won this week’s Elko Bridge Club game.
Coleen Savary and Wanda Jayo placed second, and Gene Farwell and Dick Harris third.
Call IloSue Wheeler at 777-7091 for information on the club.
