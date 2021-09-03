 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko Bridge Club
0 comments

Elko Bridge Club

  • 0

Winners of this week’s Elko Bridge Club game were Gerri Kath and Barbara LeBret.

Pam Briggs and Debbie Thiel tied with Coleen Savary and Wanda Jayo for second and third places.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News