ELKO – Coleen Savary and Wanda Jayo won this week’s Elko Bridge Club game.

Gene Farwell and Roseanne DePalma were second, Matt Thiel and Dick Harris third, and IloSue Wheeler and Kathryn Davis fourth.

Call IloSue Wheeler at 777-7091 for information on the club.

