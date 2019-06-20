ELKO – Debbie Thiel and Pam Briggs won this week’s Elko Bridge Club game.

Shane Stahl and Gene Farwell placed second, Coleen Savary and Wanda Jayo third, and Katy Vosburg and Gerri Kath fourth.

Call IloSue Wheeler at 777-7091 for information on the club.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments