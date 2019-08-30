ELKO – Coleen Savary and Wanda Jayo won this week’s Elko Bridge Club game.

Wil Moschetti and Shane Stahl took second place, and Ilo Sue Wheeler and Gene Farwell third.

Call IloSue Wheeler at 777-7091 for information on the club.

