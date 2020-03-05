Elko Bridge Club
Elko Bridge Club

ELKO – Wil Moschetti and Shane Stahl tied for first and second place with Debbi Thiel and Pam Briggs in this week’s Elko Bridge Club game.

Dick Harris and Matt Thiel placed third.

Call IloSue Wheeler at 777-7091 for information on the club.

