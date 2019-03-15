ELKO – Pam Briggs and Debbie Thiel won this week’s Elko Bridge Club game.

Dave and Eleanor Collins placed second, and Shane Stahl and Gene Farwell third.

Call IloSue Wheeler at 777-7091 for information on the club.

