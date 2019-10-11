ELKO – Pam Briggs and Debbie Thiel won this week’s Elko Bridge Club game.

Coleen Savary and Wanda Jayo placed second. Katy Vosburg and Gerrie Kath tied for third and fourth places with Gene Farwell and Shane Stahl.

Call IloSue Wheeler at 777-7091 for information on the club.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments