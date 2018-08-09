ELKO – Ilo Sue Wheeler and Kathryn Davis won this week’s Elko Bridge Club game.

Shane Stahl and Gene Farwell tied for second and third places with Katy Vosburg and Marsha Davis. Coleen Savary and Wanda Jayo placed fourth.

Call IloSue Wheeler at 777-7091 for information on the club.

