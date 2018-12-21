ELKO – Debbie Thiel and Pam Briggs won this week’s Elko Bridge Club game.

Wil Moschetti and Shane Stahl placed second, Coleen Savary and Wanda Jayo third, and Matt Thiel and Dick Harris fourth.

Call IloSue Wheeler at 777-7091 for information on the club.

