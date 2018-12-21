ELKO – Debbie Thiel and Pam Briggs won this week’s Elko Bridge Club game.
Wil Moschetti and Shane Stahl placed second, Coleen Savary and Wanda Jayo third, and Matt Thiel and Dick Harris fourth.
Call IloSue Wheeler at 777-7091 for information on the club.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.