ELKO – Wil Moschetti and Shane Stahl won this week’s Elko Bridge Club game.

Gene Farwell and Roseanne De Palma took second place, Debbie Thiel and Pam Briggs third, and Wanda Jayo and Coleen Savary fourth.

Call IloSue Wheeler at 777-7091 for information on the club.

