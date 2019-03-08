ELKO – Coleen Savary and Wanda Jayo won this week’s Elko Bridge Club game.

Wil Moschetti and Shane Stahl tied for second and third place with Dave and Eleanor Collins.

Katy Vosburg and Marsha Davis were fourth.

Call IloSue Wheeler at 777-7091 for information on the club.

