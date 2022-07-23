 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elko Bridge Club

ELKO — Shane Stahl and Harmony Stahl won this week’s Elko Bridge Club game.

Pami Briggs and Debbi Thiel placed second, Coleen Savary and Wanda Jayo third, and Lori Burns and IloSue Wheeler fourth.

