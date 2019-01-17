ELKO – Wanda Jayo and Coleen Savary won this week’s Elko Bridge Club game.

Katy Vosburg and Marsha Davis placed second, and Pam Briggs and Debbie Thiel third.

Call IloSue Wheeler at 777-7091 for information on the club.

