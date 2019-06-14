ELKO – Shane Stahl and Gene Farwell won this week’s Elko Bridge Club game.

Coleen Savary and Wanda Jayo placed second, and Val Gleason and Jerri Kath third.

Call IloSue Wheeler at 777-7091 for information on the club.

