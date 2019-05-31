ELKO – Pam Briggs and Dick Harris won this week’s Elko Bridge Club game.

Wil Moschetti and Shane Stahl placed second, Roseanne De Palma and Gene Farwell third, and IloSue Wheeler and Kathryn Davis fourth.

Call IloSue Wheeler at 777-7091 for information on the club.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments