ELKO – Matt Thiel and Dick Harris won this week’s Elko Bridge Club game.

Katy Vosburg and Gerri Kath placed second, and Ilo Sue Wheeler and Shane Stahl third.

Call IloSue Wheeler at 777-7091 for information on the club.

