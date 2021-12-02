 Skip to main content
Elko Bridge Club

ELKO – Debbi Thiel and Pam Briggs won this week’s Elko Bridge Club game.

Coleen Savary and Wanda Jayo placed second, and Matt Thiel and Dick Harris third.

