ELKO – Gene Farwell and Roseanne De Palma won this week’s Elko Bridge Club game.

Coleen Savary and Wanda Jayo took second place, and Debbie Thiel and Pam Briggs third.

Call IloSue Wheeler at 777-7091 for information on the club.

