ELKO – Wil Moschetti and Shane Stahl won this week’s Elko Bridge Club game. Elinor and Dave Collins tied for second and third place with Wanda Jayo and Gene Farwell. Pam Briggs and Debbie Thiel came in fourth place.

Call IloSue Wheeler at 777-7091 for information on the club.

