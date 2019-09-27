ELKO – Jim White and Shane Stahl won this week’s Elko Bridge Club game.

Debbi Thiel and Pam Briggs placed second and Matt Thiel and Dick Harris third.

Call IloSue Wheeler at 777-7091 for information on the club.

