ELKO – Gene Farwell and RoseAnne DePalma won this week’s Elko Bridge Club game.

Linell Bollacker and Ilo Sue Wheeler took second place. Gerrie Kath and Katy Vosburg tied for third and fourth places with Wanda Jayo and Coleen Savary.

Call IloSue Wheeler at 777-7091 for information on the club.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments