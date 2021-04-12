 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko County arrests: April 10, 2021
0 comments
top story

Elko County arrests: April 10, 2021

  • 0

April 10

Brittany Ahlander, 35, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 950 Wendover Blvd. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000

--

Roger M. Botello, 26, of West Wendover was arrested at 1830 W. Elko Ave. for battery domestic violence with prior felony conviction enhanced with deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, and aggravated stalking. Bail: $45,000

--

Arthur R. Busby, 84, of Las Vegas was arrested at the Lander County Jail parking lot on a warrant for lewdness with a child under 14. Bail: $250,000

--

Salvador G. Castillo, 40, of Elko was arrested in the 400 block of Bullion Road for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355

--

Thomas W. Hawkins, 45, of Elko was arrested at 1029 Court St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

--

Edwin M. Rivas, 43, of Elko was arrested at Ninth and Silver streets for second-offense driving under the influence. Bail: $1,640

--

Veronica Soriano-Trujillo, 36, of West Wendover was arrested at 510 N. Tibbet Blvd. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000

--

Alexandra L. Winrow, 35, of Las Vegas was arrested at the Las Vegas Detention Center on a bench warrant. Bail: $10,000

--

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News