Elko County arrests: April 10, 2021

April 10
Brittany Ahlander, 35, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 950 Wendover Blvd. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000
Roger M. Botello, 26, of West Wendover was arrested at 1830 W. Elko Ave. for battery domestic violence with prior felony conviction enhanced with deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, and aggravated stalking. Bail: $45,000
Arthur R. Busby, 84, of Las Vegas was arrested at the Lander County Jail parking lot on a warrant for lewdness with a child under 14. Bail: $250,000
Salvador G. Castillo, 40, of Elko was arrested in the 400 block of Bullion Road for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355
Thomas W. Hawkins, 45, of Elko was arrested at 1029 Court St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
Edwin M. Rivas, 43, of Elko was arrested at Ninth and Silver streets for second-offense driving under the influence. Bail: $1,640
Veronica Soriano-Trujillo, 36, of West Wendover was arrested at 510 N. Tibbet Blvd. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000
Alexandra L. Winrow, 35, of Las Vegas was arrested at the Las Vegas Detention Center on a bench warrant. Bail: $10,000
This week's felony arrests:
Armando Sanchez
Bobbye L. Carlson
Christiphor D. Key
Derek L. McDaniel
Dustin Peer
Tiffany L. Ramirez
Rulon J. Olson
Kellie E. Rodriguez
Jeremy P. Dickison
Jay L. Allen
Jason J. Day
Ciro H. Gonzalez-Huitron
Garry T. Alsdorf
Eduardo Cortez
Antonio Villalobos-Prieto
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.