Elko County arrests: April 10, 2021

April 10

Brittany Ahlander, 35, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 950 Wendover Blvd. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000

--

Roger M. Botello, 26, of West Wendover was arrested at 1830 W. Elko Ave. for battery domestic violence with prior felony conviction enhanced with deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, and aggravated stalking. Bail: $45,000

--

Arthur R. Busby, 84, of Las Vegas was arrested at the Lander County Jail parking lot on a warrant for lewdness with a child under 14. Bail: $250,000

--

Salvador G. Castillo, 40, of Elko was arrested in the 400 block of Bullion Road for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355

--

Thomas W. Hawkins, 45, of Elko was arrested at 1029 Court St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

--

Edwin M. Rivas, 43, of Elko was arrested at Ninth and Silver streets for second-offense driving under the influence. Bail: $1,640

--