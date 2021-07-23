 Skip to main content
Elko County arrests: July 22, 2021
July 22

Trevor R. Cortez, 27, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail for trespassing not amounting to burglary and petty larceny.

Stacy A. Quinonez, 52, of Elko was arrested at 12th and River streets on two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,165

