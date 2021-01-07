Elko County COVID

ELKO – Three more COVID-related deaths have been reported in Elko County this week, as the death toll in Nevada reached a record high on Wednesday and the number of new cases set a daily record on Thursday.

Elko County reported the deceased as an Elko woman in her 80s, a Spring Creek man in his 70s, and a Highland Manor resident in her 80s.

There have been five deaths in Elko County since Monday. Added to the 34 from 2020, the total is now 39.

Hospitalizations were listed at 18 on Wednesday. The Nevada Hospital Association reported there are currently 1,919 COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state.

A total of 3,402 new coronavirus cases were confirmed Thursday, breaking the state’s record for most cases reported in a single day.

Officials also reported 44 deaths, bringing the statewide totals to 240,795 cases and 3,339 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The record-setting case count comes one day after Nevada reported 60 coronavirus deaths, marking the pandemic’s highest single-day toll.

Positive tests decreased slightly around the holiday. Although many rejoiced at the downward trend, state officials anticipated residents returning from family gatherings would likely flood testing sites after the holiday, causing a spike.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0