Elko County felony arrests

Michael W. Elizondo, 42, of Elko was arrested Dec. 24, 2021, at 3414 Ohio Ave. on a felony warrant for selling or transferring document or personal ID to establish false status, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and on four bench warrants. Bail: $37,140

Morgan A. Huffman, 37, of Arbuckle, California was arrested Dec. 24, 2021, at Love’s for felony possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence. Bail: $6,140

James A. Maes III, 39, of Elko was arrested Dec. 23, 2021, at 275 12th St. for violation of probation.

Braden R. Penny, 44, of Spring Creek was arrested Dec. 26, 2021, at 2955 Mountain City Highway for violation of probation.

Leslie K. Steadman, 57, of Carlin was arrested Dec. 23, 2021, at Fifth and Cedar streets on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance and for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,350

Jason T. Fairbanks Jr., 44, of Elko was arrested Dec. 28, 2021, at Elko County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $50,000

Michael P. Ferguson, 33, of Spring Creek was arrested Dec. 28, 2021, at the Washoe County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $640

Samuel R. Leivas, 50, of West Wendover was arrested Dec. 28, 2021, at 1560 Butte St. for felony possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and fugitive felon from another state.

Ronnie D. Turley, 65, of Phoenix was arrested Dec. 28, 2021, on Interstate 80 east of Elko for first degree kidnapping, domestic battery and speeding 1-10 mph over limit. Bail: $103,335

Jordan Martinez, 25, of Wells was arrested Dec. 29, 2021, at Sixth and Ruby streets in Wells for possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription, failure to appear on a traffic citation, and violation of probation.

Catlin S. Wilkinson, 33, of Elko was arrested Dec. 29, 2021, at the Maverick Casino on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000

The charges listed do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0