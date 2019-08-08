ELKO – Firefighters have been holding the line on three large blazes in the Elko District.
The Corta Fire south of Elko has burned approximately 16,862 acres and was listed Thursday as 20 percent contained. The number of personnel on the scene has increased to 415.
Firefighters continue to use direct and indirect tactics to contain the fire. The fire has jumped Harrison Pass Road and the road is closed to through traffic as firefighters work toward containment.
The Goose Fire in extreme northeastern Elko County has burned approximately 7,209 acres and is 10 percent contained. There are 142 personnel on the scene. Fire behavior has decreased, and plans include continue containment efforts below the Idaho border and holding current suppression lines.
The Shafter Fire south of Interstate 80 in eastern Elko County has burned approximately 6,618 acres and is now contained.
A new wildland fire was reported Thursday afternoon as thunderstorms moved through the region. It had burned 75 acres south of Midas by mid-afternoon, according to Elko Interagency Dispatch.
Ground and air resources were called in, and numerous personnel were on the scene.
Meanwhile, the eastern part of the county was getting soaked. A flood advisory was issued for the Montello area Thursday afternoon.
The National Weather Service reported at 3:38 p.m. that up to an inch of rain had already fallen in the area and an additional quarter-inch was possible.
Lightning also sparked two fires on Wednesday.
A blaze south of the Argenta exit off Interstate 80 burned 5 acres. A fire in the Sheep Creek Range, north of Battle Mountain, burned 25 acres.
