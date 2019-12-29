6. Elko County marijuana

Elko County’s first marijuana dispensary was completed in November but at year’s end the owner was still waiting for permission from the state to open it.

Deep Roots Harvest’s 10,000 square foot dispensary and its 35 employees in West Wendover were awaiting final certification and an inventory number from the Nevada Department of Taxation.

“While this unexpected delay is a little frustrating for both us and our customers, we appreciate the fact that the regulators are doing a great job to make sure that all of our operators in the state are 100 percent compliant and above board, and have met all the necessary regulatory requirements,” said Chief Operating Officer Jon Marshall.

The border town will be the only place in northeastern Nevada where marijuana can be legally purchased for medical or recreational uses. Elko City Council and Elko County Commissioners both voted earlier to ban sales.

West Wendover was able to approve a dispensary on its own because it is an incorporated municipality.

