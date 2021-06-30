Elko County school board chooses Smith, approves Robinson's resignation

ELKO – Deputy Superintendent Mike Smith will undertake the duties of Superintendent Dr. Michele Robinson effective immediately, but it could take a year before a full-time replacement is found.
The Elko County School Board of Trustees unanimously approved a motion to hand over leadership responsibilities to Smith, a long-time school district administrator, on Tuesday evening, a week after Robinson tendered her resignation, citing personal reasons.
Smith said he was willing to take on the extra obligations after being asked by Trustee Teresa Dastrup to consider the position if the board appointed him.
"I would entertain assisting as best as I can in solving the problems that face the board and the community together. Hopefully, I can do that in a way in which people come to a consensus on what is best for the staff and students of the Elko County School District," he said.
Board president Jim Cooney referred to the school district's policy, CG, that gives direction for the current situation. It allows the board to assign the superintendent's duties to an individual should the superintendent be unavailable to serve.
Smith, the next highest-ranking administrator, is part of the district's "normal succession" who will handle the "day-to-day business" of the school district until a replacement is found, Cooney explained.
Trustee Brian Zeiszler made the motion, and Ira Wines seconded it.
According to Robinson's resignation agreement, also unanimously approved by the board, she will be paid and receive benefits through June 30. She will also receive compensation for accrued annual and sick leave to use at 1/260 of her annual salary per day accumulated to be used on the last day of her contract.
The school district also agreed that neither party would be held liable nor file a lawsuit against each other except to enforce the agreement.
Additionally, the district made a $5,000 contribution to her 403B retirement plan for a satisfactory performance evaluation from the board, dated May 1.
Although Robinson's evaluation did not take place before May 1, her contract stipulated that if the Board failed to complete the review by that date, it would be "conclusively deemed to be a 'satisfactory' evaluation."
Robinson's contract took effect on July 1 for three years and an annual salary of $180,000.
A new superintendent search
Cooney explained that finding a full-time superintendent could take about a year, compared with the initial superintendent search, which was about four months long.
In February 2020, trustees agreed to utilize the services of the Nevada Association of School Board executive director Debb Oliver. She would facilitate a candidate search to replace former Superintendent Todd Pehrson, who submitted his resignation weeks before.
The nationwide search narrowed down to four candidates who were interviewed by the board via Zoom. They selected Robinson to visit and tour Elko County under social distancing guidelines in April, ultimately offering her the job in May.
But with the district needing to fill more than 70 teaching and support services positions, including an opening for the principal of Spring Creek High School, Cooney said he was doubtful a superintendent candidate could be located, interviewed and hired within a matter of weeks.
"The thing that we're looking at this particular time, we've got the hiring of principals, the continuation of hiring staff and the tasks that need to be done," he explained, "because there's no way that we could get any application process started and completed, and we don't have another meeting until July 27."
Looking at a timeline for a new superintendent, Cooney said he believed it could take up to a year to locate a replacement.
The district will revise the application and job description used last year and post the position locally and throughout the western United States and in the Midwest, bypassing a national search, he added.
The board also unanimously approved Cooney and Dastrup to lead the new superintendent search to speed up the process. The two trustees took time to praise Robinson's service to the district amid the multiple challenges of the pandemic.
Dastrup thanked Robinson for her efforts, despite the "pandemic and the negative atmosphere that has prevailed during Covid."
"She hopped into the middle of a fire in a pandemic. I know what she tried to do in the middle of unbeatable, just crazy odds," Dastrup said. "There was no way she could win no matter what she did. I want to go on record and say I appreciate the work she did for Elko County."
Cooney echoed Dastrup's thoughts, pointing out that Robinson navigated the school district through the state's Covid restrictions "without violating the law. We had all of our kids back in person, full-time by the end of the school year, which a whole bunch of school districts in this state cannot say that [as] they stayed in hybrid or even full virtual. So I thank her for that."
As the district enters a transitional phase, Trustee Luc Gerber asked for the public's patience with the board, Smith and the future superintendent going forward.
"Change comes slow, so it takes a lot for somebody to come into this district this size that is spread out so wide. It does take a minute for someone – especially if they're not necessarily local – to embrace our community and to embrace each community to kind of figure out what is going on," Gerber said.