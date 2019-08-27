ELKO – State Sen. Ira Hansen, R-Sparks, is “shocked” that Elko County officials are “dragging their feet” on SB316, the bill he sponsored to put teeth in a state law to penalize landowners who install locks on gates to public land.
“I didn’t expect resistance in Elko County,” he told the Elko County Natural Resources Management Advisory Commission this week, after previewing a draft news release the county is preparing that suggests complaints brought against landowners should be handled in civil court, rather than through the district attorney’s office.
The new law that went into effect July 1 states that blocking access can be found to be a public nuisance. The crime is a misdemeanor and a court can order the person to stop being a nuisance and pay a civil penalty of not less than $500 but no more than $5,000.
The law deals with criminal prosecution, allows peace officers to make decisions, and provides for criminal prosecution, according to an Aug. 14 Legislative Counsel Bureau opinion. That opinion also states that “a criminal prosecution is not the exclusive method of establishing the existence of RS 2477 roads.” Rather, matters can be resolved through civil actions.
Hansen said Pershing and White Pine counties have already sent letters to ranchers regarding the new state law while Elko County is worried about determining what roads are RS 2477 public roads.
“Elko County led the charge” on RS 2477 roads with its longtime court battle over South Canyon Road in Jarbidge and has a map designating RS 2477 roads that should make it clear what roads are public, he said at the advisory board’s Aug. 26 meeting.
Responding to HansenResources commission member Heston Johns told Hansen the reason for “resistance” to SB316 is “Elko County respects private property. Ranches are businesses. You are putting the burden on ranchers, asking us to carry the burden for sportsmen.”
Craig Spratling, also on the resources commission, said he feels “this process to give more teeth” to enforcing the public’s right to reach public lands “flipped the responsibility” to the private landowner to prove land is private. He said he has “miles and miles of private land,” and roads cross it to a little section of public land.
“I don’t have time to police my property 24-7,” Spratling said, reporting that at times he has locked gates in the summer because people are stirring up the cattle and posing fire risks with their four-wheelers.
Hansen agreed there are people who take advantage, but he said a “few bad apples” shouldn’t spoil access to public land for everyone.
“My hope is, in all seriousness, that this never goes to court. People will simply open their gates,” Hansen told the resources commission.
In an interview earlier in the day, he said he was “not advocating cutting off locks,” but there should be aggressive action by county attorneys and sheriffs to see that people have access to public land. “We’ve now created a penalty.”
Ranchers have the right to put up gates to keep cattle inside, but “the issue is when they lock the gate and claim the road is on private property,” Hansen said. The new law doesn’t allow people to trespass outside the bounds of the road, however.
Google Earth makes it easier to follow roads and see what roads are public, according to Hansen.
Goicoechea on SB316Nevada Sen. Pete Goicoechea, R-Eureka, said in an interview he sought the legal opinion from the Legislative Counsel Bureau after receiving phone calls on interpretation of SB316, and he predicts the new law will be tested in court.
“There will be a lot of litigation coming out of this. That’s my opinion,” he said.
Goicoechea said SB316 is “pretty clear” that the law only gives people the opportunity to file complaints, and then the state, or county, must prove legal access. That means people can’t break locked gates, but that locked gates blocking public land are a violation.
He also said more gates could be locked just to test the law on whether property is private or public.
The roads involved can be RS 2477 roads, which are those roads of early origin, the legislative counsel opinion points out. The federal government grandfathered in RS 2477 roads when Congress repealed provisions regarding public access over public lands when the Federal Land Policy and Management Act went into effect in 1976.
The legislative counsel opinion also states that “to enforce the provisions of SB316 in the context of prosecuting an individual for obstructing an RS 2477 road, the state would need to prove the existence of an RS 2477 road beyond a reasonable doubt.” The opinion notes that this can be a complex process.
The opinion also states that “nothing in the provisions of SB316 authorize a person to enter the property of another based upon the person’s own determination of the status of a road,” so the law doesn’t shield a person from prosecution from criminal trespass.
Goicoechea said he voted for SB316 but he now wonders if the state would have better off without the new law because it will open the whole RS 2477 issue again after Elko County fought 21 years over that question. Elko County locked horns with the U.S. Forest Service and later environmental organizations over South Canyon Road in Jarbidge that sparked the Shovel Brigade protests in 2000 and nearly two decades of litigation.
Elko County recently signed a settlement agreement on the South Canyon Road issue.
The county’s draft new release raises concerns about the potential costs of proving RS 2477 roads because of the $300,000 cost for the South Canyon Road battle, but Hansen said that with the county’s map of roads, he didn’t see high costs.
RS 2477 warningKristen McQueary, who was the deputy district attorney handling the South Canyon Road case for many years, told the natural resources panel the county road map includes roads the county knew were private or not necessarily RS 2477 roads.
“Maps can be wrong,” she cautioned.
Resource commission member Zach Woodbury said he has concerns that if a family has a large ranch, “a lot of people think the open space is public,” and if a gate is locked, it would be up to the landowner to prove a road is private.
“If you block public access, you are guilty of a crime,” Hansen said.
Woodbury said he felt it was wrong to put the responsibility on a deputy sheriff to determine whether a road is public, because a deputy may not know what roads are public.
James Boyer, a partner in the 48,000-acre Pequop Conservancy, said in research on RS 2477 roads, he found that a 1979 U.S. Supreme Court decision makes it clear that governments must buy rights of way from property owners, and he believes this could apply to SB316.
Pequop Conservancy allows public access, but those wishing to go on the land need to apply online for trespass access, and more than 500 of those have been granted.
Eureka County rancher Carl Slagowski sarcastically said he wanted to thank Hansen for “diminishing our property rights and subjecting us to a $500 fine.”
Hansen explainsHansen said one of his concerns is that some ranchers for years have illegally blocked public access and then leased access to hunting guides, “getting away with it for who knows how long.” He also takes issue with wealthy people buying up big blocks of land and blocking access.
The senator put together a list of issues regarding the bill and cited Nevada case law to explain easements and public and private roads. He wrote that “there is a strong body of both Nevada legislative and case law on the issues of public access to public land. The weakness was a lack of enforcement and penalties for denying public access.”
He also said he met with state Bureau of Land Management officials last Friday, and they confirmed that grazing allotments are public land, and ranchers can’t block access to the allotments.
Hansen said motivation for the bill came from hunters, fishermen and outdoor recreationists who have found access blocked to public land. Hunters have found places blocked that were never blocked in the past. He said game wardens also can enforce the SB316, which is now called NRS 202.405.
“That’s definitely the biggest catalyst, the hunting,” said Hansen, who as primary bill sponsor sent a letter to sportsmen about the new law, as well as letters to county commissions, district attorneys and sheriffs.
News releaseElko County Board of Commissioners Chairman Rex Steninger said the county will be issuing a news release clarifying that people can’t go cut a lock off a gate and outlining the “avenue for bringing forward a complaint” over blocked access.
The county administration office stated Aug. 27 the news release will come out soon.
Hansen said in an Aug. 27 email that the draft release was given to the natural resources commission, and he saw a copy. He said he strongly objects to its release until it is “totally amended” and that it was “full of misstatements.”
